Houston Texans Should Pursue Shocking Trade with Jets
The Houston Texans will need to get creative this offseason as they look to make more aggressive moves to become a more serious Super Bowl contender.
After a season full of adversity in 2024, the Texans still found a way to win the AFC South division title. They also pulled off an upset win in the Wild Card round of the playoffs before losing in the Divisional.
Even though the season didn't end as Houston had hoped, the team is not too far off from making a legitimate run at the Super Bowl.
Looking ahead at the upcoming offseason, there are a few major needs for the Texans. They will need more wide receiver help for C.J. Stroud, they could use an offensive line upgrade, and they need a couple of pieces on the defensive side of the ball as well.
At wide receiver, there are a lot of directions that Houston could look. One would be simply re-signing veteran wideout Stefon Diggs in free agency.
However, there is another potential option that the Texans should consider aggressively pursuing.
With all of the negativity surrounding the New York Jets, could there be a chance that Garrett Wilson might be made available for trade? Wilson did not get along with Aaron Rodgers it seemed. If Rodgers is back, would the Jets be open to trading the young wideout?
Should that situation arise and Wilson actually be placed on the trade block, Houston should go all-out to try and bring him onboard.
Wilson is just 24 years old and has already shown superstar potential. He will need a new contract before long but the Texans would be able to figure that out.
Of course, there is a connection between Wilson and Stroud already. They played together in college for the Ohio State Buckeyes.
During the 2024 NFL season with New York, Wilson played in all 17 games. He caught 101 passes for 1,104 yards and seven touchdowns. Those are legitimate No. 1 wide receiver numbers.
Being able to bring in a young top wideout would give Houston their quarterback-wide receiver tandem for years to come. His ability to make big-time plays would take the Texans' offense to the next level.
This is simply an idea and it may not even have a chance of happening. But, it would be wise for Houston to closely monitor Wilson's situation and be ready to chase him if he's made available.
