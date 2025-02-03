REPORT: Houston Texans Hire New Offensive Coordinator
After doing their due diligence and interviewing many different candidates, the Houston Texans have made a decision about who their next offensive coordinator will be.
According to a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Texans have hired Los Angeles Rams' tight ends coach and pass game coordinator Nick Caley to be their new offensive coordinator.
Rapoport did note that Caley had also received interest from both the New York Jets and New England Patriots.
Now that the hiring process has been completed, Houston can move forward and start their offseason. Caley was named as one of the top potential candidates in the process early on.
Caley has been brought in to replace former offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, who was surprisingly fired earlier in the offseason. Slowik's dismissal was a major surprise, as he had become a top head coaching candidate over the last couple of years.
Unfortunately for Slowik, the offense struggled during the 2024 season and his relationship with star quarterback C.J. Stroud was not a great one.
Coming in to replace Slowik will be a tall task for Caley. He is a more than qualified candidate, but he will be asked to form a strong bond with Stroud and take the offense to the next level.
In the offseason, the Texans will need to add more talent to the offensive side of the football. There are major questions at the wide receiver position and on the offensive line. It will be interesting to see how Houston addresses those issues.
At 42 years old, Caley is being given a huge opportunity. He will join head coach DeMeco Ryans and attempt to help Stroud take a big jump in year three. The Houston job was a very intriguing one, as the quarterback position is already set for years to come.
All of that being said, the stage has been set for Caley. He is the new offensive coordinator for the Texans and the hope is that he can be a big help in turning things around in 2025.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
READ MORE: Houston Texans Listed Among Top Myles Garrett Trade Suitors
READ MORE: Houston Texans Should Consider Trade with Packers
READ MORE: Houston Texans Could Poach Veteran WR from Bills
READ MORE: Texans Projected to Land Sleeper Weapon for C.J. Stroud