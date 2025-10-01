Texans NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Week 5
The Houston Texans were finally able to get back on track for the 2025 NFL season amid their Week 4 shutout victory over the Tennessee Titans, 26-0. It was the franchise's first shutout victory since 2010, and now lifts this group to their first win of the year after a lifeless 0-3 stretch to start.
And with the Texans finally able to bounce back a bit from the woes of their first three weeks, the consensus of the team has begun to shift in a more positive direction. While far from perfect, Houston now has some momentum heading into Week 5 that could keep the needle pointing in the right direction for further success this season right before next week's bye.
Here's a roundup of various NFL power rankings to outline how the Texans are viewed after getting their first win of the season in Week 4.
SI National: 23rd
Last week: 24th
SI's rankings lifted the Texans up by one spot from last week, but Conor Orr highlighted one particular moment in the game where linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair had a late hit on Titans quarterback Cam Ward that ultimately led to no penalty for Houston.
"The NFL immediately ejecting Jalen Carter for spitting on someone’s uniform but being generally O.K. with Azeez Al-Shaair punching a rookie quarterback in the face amid an otherwise sleepy Texans-Titans game shows the ultimate power of the Prime Time stage. That said, I would guess Tuesday won’t be the best day for Houston’s defensive captain." –– Conor Orr
ESPN: 22nd
Last week: 21st
ESPN actually dropped the Texans by one spot following their Week 4 win. DJ Bien-Aime underlines one key pitfall of Houston's offense that may lead to that somber ranking: third-down efficiency.
"The Texans have converted 29.2% of third-down opportunities, which ranks 30th. One of the biggest reasons for the low rate is the 24 third-and-7 or longer situations that C.J. Stroud has faced, which is eighth most per NFL Next Gen Stats. Third-and-longs are hard to consistently overcome, as Stroud has only five first downs in those scenarios. That's part of why Houston is averaging 16 points per game. Even against the Titans, the Texans went 6-of-15 on third down." –– DJ Bien-Aime
Bleacher Report: 24th
Last week: 24th
No movement for the Texans following last week's lapses, but Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski points out why there may be some optimism to bank on for Houston and their offense moving forward.
"The Texans finally found a rhythm, particularly in the fourth quarter Sunday with three touchdowns. The biggest difference in Houston's performance late in the contest was built around the ability to stretch the field for the first time this season. Quarterback C.J. Stroud was able to test the Titans' defense vertically."
"If Stroud is given the time and he can connect on some chunk plays, the entire team will look different in the coming weeks after a disastrous start to the campaign. Then again, Houston handled business against a bad team. The Texans' ability to carry Sunday's momentum into upcoming games will say far more about which direction the franchise is heading." –– Brent Sobleski
CBS: 21st
Last week: 26th
CBS's Pete Prisco loves what the Texans' defense put together in their shutout victory, and sees some momentum building in Houston for Week 5.
"The offense showed some life against the Titans, but it's the defense that continues to be the strong part of this team. Getting the first victory could get this team going now." –– Pete Prisco
FOX: 23rd
Last week: 23rd
FOX Sports didn't shift the Texans one way or another after a shutout Week 4, and Ralph Vacchiano kept it real on the favorable situation Houston was up against in the process.
"Finally, the Texans won and looked like the powerful team everyone was expecting. Too bad it was only at home against the Titans, who are the worst team in the NFL."–– Ralph Vacchiano
USA TODAY: 21st
Last week: 21st
USA Today's Nate Davis puts some respect on the Texans' dominant defense. No movement from just outside of the top 20 of the rankings, he's not counting them out just yet.
"They've allowed 16 fewer points than any other team, their losses coming to squads with an aggregate 9-3 record. Don't bury Houston yet."–– Nate Davis
Yahoo: 22nd
Last week: 24th
Yahoo Sports' Frank Schwab showed love to the star of the show in the Texans' Week 4 victory: rookie running back Woody Marks, who had over 100 total yards from scrimmage in his breakout showing.
"The Texans caught a miserable Titans team at the right time. They can feel good about themselves after an easy win. The best thing to happen Sunday was the emergence of rookie Woody Marks, who had 119 total yards and two touchdowns. He adds some much needed juice to Houston's offense." –– Frank Schwab