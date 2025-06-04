Houston Texans Receive Stunning WR Prediction
The Houston Texans' receiving corps will look awfully different next season, as there will be an influx of new talent following the departure of Stefon Diggs and with Tank Dell set to miss all of 2025.
The Texans swung a trade for Christian Kirk and signed Justin Watson before selecting a pair of wide receivers — Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel — on Day 2 of the NFL Draft.
While everyone knows Nico Collins will be Houston's No. 1 receiver heading into next season, most have assumed that Kirk and one of Higgins or Noel will fill the second and third slots on the depth chart.
However, Dalton Wasserman and Max Chadwick of Pro Football Focus apparently think otherwise, as they are projecting Collins, Kirk and John Metchie to occupy the first three spots.
Considering that Metchie logged just 24 catches for 254 yards and a touchdown last year and has largely been a disappointment since being chosen in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the fact that he is being predicted to finish ahead of both Higgins and Noel is surprising.
If anything, you would think that Metchie would actually be fifth in the pecking order, but perhaps head coach DeMeco Ryans would prefer to go with Metchie's experience over the two rookies. At least early on in the season.
All of that said, Metchie's name has been floated in plenty of trade speculation, as it does seem like he will become a relative afterthought at some point in 2025, particularly if both Higgins and Noel establish themselves as legitimate threats right off the bat.
