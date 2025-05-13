Time to Be Honest About the Houston Texans' Polarizing Offseason
The Houston Texans didn't exactly live up to their lofty expectations this past season, even if they won 10 games and won their second straight AFC South division title.
The Texans were expected by many to challenge the Kansas City Chiefs for AFC supremacy, but things did not exactly work out that way for Houston, which had a rather up-and-down 2024 campaign that resulted in a playoff exit to none other than the Chiefs.
The problem is that the Texans entered this offseason with very limited financial flexibility, so they had to get very creative to reshuffle the roster, which certainly needed a change.
Houston upset the fan base by trading away five-time Pro Bowl tackle Laremy Tunsil, and it also allowed wide receiver Stefon Diggs to walk in free agency without even making much of an effort to retain him (then again, can you blame the Texans seeing the contract Diggs received from the New England Patriots?).
Instead of swinging major moves like last spring, Houston decided to play it safe, signing tackle Cam Robinson to replace Tunsil and also adding wide outs like Christian Kirk and Justin Watson. They also completed a deal for defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson.
Then, the Texans struck gold in the NFL Draft, landing a pair of talented Iowa State receivers in Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel while also nabbing tackle Aireontae Ersery. Throw in the fact that Houston picked up sleepers like running back Woody Marks and tight end Luke Lachey, as well, and it seems safe to say that the Texans had a pretty terrific draft.
That synopsis brings us to the main topic of discussion: just how did Houston fare this offseason, and did general manager Nick Caserio put the team in place to defend its AFC South crown for the third consecutive campaign?
Well, given the lack of resources the Texans had heading into March, you have to give Caserio and the front office credit for making chicken salad out of chicken scratch. Kind of.
Remember: Kirk is just three seasons removed from racking up over 1,100 receiving yards. Injury issues have held him back the last two years, so if he can just stay healthy, perhaps he can rebound. He is only 28 years old, after all. Robinson is a solid tackle. Gardner-Johnson is a terrific, wily addition to a secondary that was already tremendous.
Then you have to consider the fact that Houston knocked it out of the park in the draft, supplying C.J. Stroud with both the weapons and protection he needed.
The Texans could still strongly benefit from bringing in another veteran piece, such as five-time Pro Bowl offensive guard Brandon Scherff. But generally speaking, Houston has really done an impressive job managing the roster over the last couple of months with very little wiggle room.
While the division around the Texans has improved, there is no doubt that Houston still has to be viewed as the favorite to win the AFC South again in 2025.
Everyone griped about the Texans' decision to part ways with Tunsil back in March, but fans and pundits need to understand that it was a cost-cutting measure for a team that was on the verge of drowning under the salary cap.
All things considered, Houston has done a great job of bouncing back and shrewdly filling some needs on the roster to prepare for another playoff run.
