Houston Texans' Exciting Playmaker Receives Bold Prediction
The Houston Texans have definitely overhauled their receiving corps behind Nico Collins this offseason, which should set up a very intriguing 2025 NFL season for quarterback C.J. Stroud.
The Texans lost Stefon Diggs to free agency and will also be without Tank Dell for all of next season while he recovers from a knee injury, but they acquired veterans Christian Kirk and Justin Watson while also selecting Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel in the NFL Draft.
Most agree that Houston did a tremendous job of nabbing the two Iowa State receivers in the draft last month, and Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski is zeroing in on Higgins in particular.
Sobleski listed Higgins among six rookie wide outs who will outplay their draft value next year, and based on Higgins' collegiate production and physical attributes, it's hard to argue with him.
"The Houston Texans already made a statement about how they view Jayden Higgins as part of their offense after trading out of the first round and then selecting him near the top of the second frame," Sobleski wrote. "The Texans organization signed Higgins to the first-ever fully-guaranteed contract for a second-round pick in NFL history. Clearly, the team believes in what the wide receiver can do and what he brings to its offense."
Higgins actually began his collegiate career at Eastern Kentucky in 2021, spending two seasons with the Colonels before transferring to Iowa State after 2022.
The towering 6-foot-4 weapon enjoyed a couple of terrific campaigns with the Cyclones, catching 53 passes for 983 yards and six touchdowns in 2023 and following that up by hauling in 87 receptions for 1,183 yards and nine scores last season.
Higgins is a terrific athlete who may very well become Stroud's second-favorite target behind Collins as soon as next September.
