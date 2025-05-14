Houston Texans Should Still Target These 3 Free Agents
With rookie minicamp underway, the 2025 NFL season is a quickly approaching for the Houston Texans. And while general manager Nick Caserio has made multiple moves this offseason, there are still plenty of options in free agency that Houston could target to help the franchise next season.
Here are three free agents the Texans should pursue before the 2025 NFL season.
Jedrick Wills Jr, OT
After the Texans' decision to trade Laremy Tunsil this offseason, it's clear that the franchise must do everything in their power to rebuild the offensive line for quarterback CJ Stroud. Caserio has already made a couple moves following the trade, as he signed Cam Robinson in free agency and selected Aireontae Ersery in the second round of the NFL Draft.
Despite the recent additions, former Cleveland Browns' left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. makes perfect sense for Houston as a solid depth piece. Willis, at 25-years-old, would be a cheap option to back up Robinson or could potentially play at right tackle until the team is confident enough in Ersery.
Brandon Scherff, IOL
Another offensive lineman that is still on the market for the Texans' is former Jaguars' lineman Brandon Scherff. The 10-year veteran was recently cut by the new regime in Jacksonville, making him an excellent option for a team that needs stability in the trenches.
Houston signed Laken Tomlinson this offseason and also have 2023 second-round pick Juice Scruggs on the interior of the offensive line, but fans witnessed multiple injuries last year to the Texans front line. Signing Scherff would allow the team more flexibility up front, while also putting another player with tons of experience in the room.
Stephon Gilmore, CB
Outside of the offensive line and a rotational linebacker, there aren't many needs for the Texans heading into the 2025 season. Caserio made multiple splashes in the wide receiver department, trading for Christian Kirk and selecting the Iowa State duo of Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel in this year's draft. However, you could easily make a case for the team to pursue a veteran cornerback such as Stephon Gilmore for their young defensive back unit.
Gilmore was productive under the Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores last season, totaling eight pass breakups and one interception. At 34-years-old, he is not the player he once was, but his experience could benefit the young talent in Houston's secondary.
