Texans Injury Report Provides Big Christian Kirk Update
It was another Houston Texans practice without a couple of wide receivers on the field on Friday, including one of their key starters.
According to the Texans' latest injury report, wide receiver Christian Kirk did not practice on Friday due to a hamstring injury.
Kirk was joined by both wide receiver Braxton Berrios (hamstring) and Jake Andrews (ankle) on the injury report, who each missed both Thursday and now Friday's practices, and thus, putting their status for Monday night's game vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in jeopardy.
Starting right guard Ed Ingram did see his status shift from a limited participant in practice on Thursday to being full on Friday, which is a positive sign for this offensive line heading into Monday. However, still leaves the outlook at receiver up in the air.
Kirk has been out for the Texans since the preseason due to a hamstring strain, that's since taken him out of the lineup for Week 1 vs. the LA Rams, and now could lead to an ailment keeping him sidelined for Week 2 as well. The Texans' veteran wide receiver was initially reported to have a multiple-week recovery for his hamstring, and now seems to be right in that ballpark for his timeline.
Kirk was acquired by the Texans earlier in the offseason from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a day three draft pick, but still awaits his first opportunity to debut in a Houston uniform.
During his last season in the mix with Jacksonville, Kirk played in eight games before going down with a season-ending injury, catching 27 passes for 379 yards and one touchdown.
Without Kirk and possibly Berrios, it leaves the Texans down to five names in the wide receiver room, headlined by Nico Collins at the top, and an assortment of Xavier Hutchinson, Justin Watson, and the rookie duo of Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel in that Houston pass-catching group to face against Tampa Bay.
Kirk will have one final chance to take the practice field on Saturday before their primetime matchup, but initial signs seem to be pointing towards a Week 2 absence for the Texans veteran.