Texans Reveal Updated Injury Report Before Week 1 Matchup
The Houston Texans took the field for their Thursday practice ahead of their Week 1 season opener on the road vs. the Los Angeles Rams, where there were two names listed on the injury reports missing from the action, possibly putting their status for Week 1 in jeopardy.
According to the Texans' latest injury report, Christian Kirk and Braxton Berrios did not suit up for Thursday's practice in preparation for Sunday, leaving both of the wide receivers' statuses for game-time on Sunday up in the air.
However, as for tackles Cam Robinson and Blake Fisher, they were each active and on the field for Thursday's practice, Robinson being a full participant, Fisher being limited, following their earlier absence in the week. Guard Ed Ingram was also a new entry on the report as a limited participant with an abdominal injury.
Texans Expected to Miss Berrios & Kirk vs. Rams
Both Berrios and Kirk were also sidelined for their Wednesday practice, keeping them out of the action for a majority of the game-planning and install leading up to their season opener, and thus, could lead to their respective debuts having to wait until Week 2 vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
While there's confidence Berrios could return in Week 2, Kirk's status seems a bit more foggy. In a previous report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Texans have been "cautious" surrounding Kirk's hamstring strain, and could inevitably opt to sit him for two weeks.
Without either Berrios or Kirk in the mix for Week 1, it distributes the Texans' target share in the passing game a bit differently. While Nico Collins is still primed to be the WR1 in the offense as C.J. Stroud's favorite target, the stage could be set for a bit of extra responsibility for either Xavier Hutchinson or the rookie pairing of Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel.
Texans Offensive Line Looking Healthier
As for the Texans' offensive line and the two names in Robinson and Fisher that could be a part of the action for Sunday, it remains to be seen if and how the starting five-man unit and two starting tackles adjust leading up to kickoff.
Without Robinson or Fisher previously active, it's slotted rookie Aireontae Ersery in as the starting left tackle, while veteran Tytus Howard fills in on the right side.
Considering that's been the landscape for the outside of the Texans' offensive line has been since their final preseason game before the year, signs point to Ersery and Howard being the two to pick up where they left off, and being the two starters tasked with stopping this Rams' strong attack off the edge. But, DeMeco Ryans will make that official call ahead of Sunday's kickoff.
Keep an eye on both Kirk and Berrios and their official status being declared leading up to the Texans kicking things off in SoFi Stadium against the Rams on Sunday, September 7th at 3:25 CT.
