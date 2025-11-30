Texans, Colts Announce Inactives Ahead of Week 13 Game
The Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts have both revealed their official inactives list for their Week 13 matchup on the horizon.
Here's the full outlook for both the Texans and Colts leading up to kickoff:
Houston Texans Inactives
WR Braxton Berrios
QB Graham Mertz
LB Jamal Hill
OT Jarrett Kingston
OG Laken Tomlinson
Indianapolis Colts Inactives
CB Johnathan Edwards
RB DJ Giddens
OT Eric Johnson
S Reuben Lowery
TE Will Mallory
OT Luke Tenuta
It's a relatively healthy outlook for both sides, and for the Colts, there's one big omission of note: rookie tight end Tyler Warren, who is officially elevated to active after previously being in question with an illness.
Warren was a late entry to the Colts' injury report before kickoff in Indianapolis, reportedly with a stomach virus, but now he'll be good to go for a big division matchup vs. Houston, and keep his perfect attendance for the season thus far.
As for those on the Texans who will be forced to the side, the most notable of those names is offensive tackle Laken Tomlinson, Houston's Week 1 starting left guard who's a healthy scratch for a second-straight game.
The Texans have recently begun to roll out a new combination for their starting offensive line group, which includes shifting Tytus Howard from right tackle to left guard and filling the role Tomlinson once had. As a result, the veteran guard will be forced out once again while Houston attempts to build off their zero-sack game against the Buffalo Bills.
Wide receiver Braxton Berrios will also be a healthy scratch once again, as will offensive tackle Jarrett Kingston, who have both seen their gameday status fluctuate over the last few weeks. Jamal Hill is the only Texans listed on the injury report, who's out for a second straight week with a hamstring injury.
The Texans and Colts will kickoff at 12 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium, as Houston attempts to claim victory number four in a row to lift up to 7-5 on the season.
