Texans, Colts Announce Inactives Ahead of Week 13 Game

The Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts have both revealed their official inactives list for their Week 13 matchup on the horizon.

Here's the full outlook for both the Texans and Colts leading up to kickoff:

Houston Texans Inactives

WR Braxton Berrios

QB Graham Mertz

LB Jamal Hill

OT Jarrett Kingston

OG Laken Tomlinson

Indianapolis Colts Inactives

CB Johnathan Edwards

RB DJ Giddens

OT Eric Johnson

S Reuben Lowery

TE Will Mallory

OT Luke Tenuta

It's a relatively healthy outlook for both sides, and for the Colts, there's one big omission of note: rookie tight end Tyler Warren, who is officially elevated to active after previously being in question with an illness.

Warren was a late entry to the Colts' injury report before kickoff in Indianapolis, reportedly with a stomach virus, but now he'll be good to go for a big division matchup vs. Houston, and keep his perfect attendance for the season thus far.

Oct 19, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) makes a catch for a touchdown in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

As for those on the Texans who will be forced to the side, the most notable of those names is offensive tackle Laken Tomlinson, Houston's Week 1 starting left guard who's a healthy scratch for a second-straight game.

The Texans have recently begun to roll out a new combination for their starting offensive line group, which includes shifting Tytus Howard from right tackle to left guard and filling the role Tomlinson once had. As a result, the veteran guard will be forced out once again while Houston attempts to build off their zero-sack game against the Buffalo Bills.

Wide receiver Braxton Berrios will also be a healthy scratch once again, as will offensive tackle Jarrett Kingston, who have both seen their gameday status fluctuate over the last few weeks. Jamal Hill is the only Texans listed on the injury report, who's out for a second straight week with a hamstring injury.

The Texans and Colts will kickoff at 12 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium, as Houston attempts to claim victory number four in a row to lift up to 7-5 on the season.

