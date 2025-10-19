Texans Rookie Could See Bigger Role vs. Seahawks
With the Houston Texans ruling out veteran slot receiver Christian Kirk for their Monday Night Football matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, the writing could be on the wall for who's expected to see the biggest jump in their role after the bye: rookie wideout Jayden Higgins.
Higgins, the second-round selection from this year's draft, saw his season-high in snaps and targets during his last showing vs. the Baltimore Ravens, logging 32 yards on four catches. In Week 4 vs. the Tennessee Titans, he caught his first career touchdown.
Now with a week of rest on the bye, and Kirk officially out of the mix, the signs are there that we could see even more production out of Higgins in Week 7–– which could be the long-awaited spark for the Texans' day-two pick to have a post-bye surge.
And when asking Higgins. he's clearly ready to take on a larger role in Nick Caley's offense.
“For me, really just every time I get a chance to go out there and make a play, just making sure I’m ready for my moment,” Higgins told Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2. “Definitely just making sure that I’m doing everything right during the week and prepared to play. Really exciting, ready to go out there and make some plays.”
Through five games, Higgins has collected 121 receptions, catching nine of ten total targets to come his way.
Higgins has fallen behind the collection of pass-catchers that Stroud has had at his disposal. Nico Collins has seen his fair share of opportunities, Dalton Schultz has stepped up in a big way amid the absence of Cade Stover, and Xavier Hutchinson broke onto the scene in Week 5 vs. Baltimore with a couple of touchdowns to his name.
Higgins, however, has been stuck waiting to see that uptick in snaps and looks his way, along with his fellow Iowa State rookie, Jaylin Noel. Maybe Week 7 on the road in an offense without Kirk's presence could present the perfect chance for both to get their rookie campaign to swing in the right direction.
