Houston Texans Rookie Lands Comparison to Former Franchise Star
During this year's NFL Draft, the Houston Texans made one significant addition into their offensive trenches with their selection of Minnesota tackle Aireontae Ersery in the second round, the team's 48th-overall pick, and a towering 6-foot-6, 330-plus pounder who could have the chance to become this team's long-term left tackle for years to come.
And while he's yet to step on the field for the Texans in his short time with the team, Ersery has already land an intriguing comparison to one of Houston's better offensive lineman in franchise history.
FOX Sports analyst Rob Rang recently outlined a potential Texans rookie who could eventually stack up and compare to a former great of their franchise, where he wound up making an interesting connection between Ersery and former All-Pro Duane Brown.
"In the 23-year history of the Houston Texans, Brown is the only offensive tackle selected by the club to ever make a Pro Bowl. I’m dating myself with this evaluation, but I remember Brown as a highly athletic but very raw blocker and a surprising first-round selection out of Virginia Tech. Ersery slipped to the second round but offers a similar blend of size and agility. I think he’s going to become a rock up front for Houston."
It's a small sample size to choose from when drawing up potential great offensive line comparisons for Ersery, but if he were to stack up to the likes of Brown, one of the top contributors on the Texans' line in franchise history (133 starts, three Pro Bowls, two All-Pros), it'd be a pretty solid outcome for their second-round pick.
Ersery may have a chance to compete for a starting role in year one within a tackle room consisting of Trent Brown and Cam Robinson, with an impressive training camp and preseason, or could end up as a younger rotational player behind two serviceable veterans, then enter as a full-time starter mid-way through his rookie season or in year two.
Regardless, an All-Pro comparison for Ersery is a good sign as is.
