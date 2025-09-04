Two Texans WRs Face Uncertain Status vs. Rams
The Houston Texans saw two of their wide receivers on the sidelines in practice leading up to their Week 1 matchup vs. the Los Angeles Rams.
The Texans were without wide receivers Christian Kirk and Braxton Berrios during Wednesday's practice with hamstring injuries, effectively putting their statuses in question for Sunday.
The two wideouts were one of four names on the Texans' initial practice injury report, joining offensive tackles Cam Robinson and Blake Fisher.
Kirk, who's set to be the Texans' starting slot receiver and number-two target in the offense next to Nico Collins, would be a notable loss to this Houston passing game if he's indeed inactive for Sunday. His absence would inevitably leave rookie Jaylin Noel as the likely fill-in at the slot position– the 5-foot-10, third-round pick in April's draft.
A loss of Kirk would also make camp standout Xavier Hutchinson and fellow rookie wideout Jayden Higgins susceptible to a few more looks from C.J. Stroud, along with the usual high target share due for Nico Collins, if not, even more work to come his way.
Kirk was acquired from the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this offseason for a day-three pick. He had only played in eight games with seven starts last season as he suffered from a broken collarbone mid-way through the year. In those showings that he was healthy for, Kirk hauled in 27 total receptions for 379 yards and a touchdown.
As for Berrios, he would be a big loss for the special teams unit if he isn't ready to go for Sunday in Los Angeles. The former All-Pro returner was brought in from the Miami Dolphins this offseason via free agency and looks slated to be a big component of the Texans' special teams.
If Berrios is indeed out of the mix, expect to see running back Dameon Pierce get a bit of extra run on returns and in the special teams unit.
Both Kirk and Berrios will have another opportunity to get on the practice field for Thursday's practice, but if either is a no-show once again, expect the chances to see them in Sunday's action to dwindle even further.
