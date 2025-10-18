Texans Rumored to Be Playing It Patient at Trade Deadline
It looks like the Houston Texans are holding off on poking around the league for a trade deadline upgrade at this point in the season.
According to NFL insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic in her latest batch of league rumors, teams have yet to report that the Texans or general manager Nick Caserio are looking for a trade deadline addition.
"Despite Texans GM Nick Caserio’s reputation for aggressively making trades, teams haven’t received calls from Houston looking to add — at least not yet," Russini wrote.
The Texans haven't been stranger to making a notable roster shakeup or two, especially as shown through their most recent offseason filled with offensive turnover, or even lingering into this season with their early calls to ship out veteran safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson or offensive tackle Cam Robinson.
But after this team has started to pick up positive momentum on a two-game winning streak and being fresh out of the bye, the consensus seems to be hinting that Houston won't be forcing a mid-season move.
Texans GM Nick Caserio spoke on the possibility on a trade deadline move being possible coming out of their Week 6 bye, but downplayed the idea of bringing in an impact player.
"I would say, when you look across the league, the reality is, if trades take place, it's probably to improve or upgrade their overall depth," Caserio said of the trade deadline. "Are you really trading for an impact player? It's probably hard this time of year, and then, there's some things that have to match up from a contractual standpoint."
The Texans feel confident in the talent already in the building, including those already on the field, and the multiple guys out of the mix due to injury or being on Injured Reserve. When factoring in those reinforcements, in Caserio's mind, this group could be readily equipped as-is for a postseason push.
We shouldn't count out a front office like the Texans from having the right to change that mindset. Caserio hasn't been afraid of an intriguing dart throw in terms of player acquisition, and if the right name surfaces in trade discussions, an opportunity could be there for a swing.
But, when looking at the current landscape with just over two weeks to go until the deadline for deals officially arrives, the Texans don't seem pressured to bring anyone in or send anyone out.
The results of next two weeks of the season against the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers could prove to be a major test of whether Houston should decide to get active on the phones. But at this point, signs are pointing in the direction that Caserio and Co. might remain quiet this time around.
