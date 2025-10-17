Texans GM Nick Caserio Sends Clear Message on Rookie Class
The Houston Texans have leaned on their young players a fair amount through their first six weeks of the NFL season.
Second-round tackle Aireontae Ersery has started all five games for the Texans at either left or right tackle, running back Woody Marks has begun to share a bit of the workload with his veteran counterpart Nick Chubb in the backfield, and day two wideouts Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel have begun to see an uptick in their opportunities recently as well.
So far, so good for the Texans' cast of first-year players. And in the mind of general manager Nick Caserio, it's a group that's taken clear advantage of the reps given to them––both on and off the field.
"Yeah, they've taken advantage of their opportunities," Caserio said of Houston's rookie class, via Texans Radio. "The big thing for younger players, and rookie players especially, is your weekly process and your routine. Understanding that Sunday to Sunday, you have to figure out what works best; what makes the most sense, and staying on track, staying on schedule."
"Take care of your body... Your nutrition, your rest. All of those things are important, You have to figure out what works, and then what is your weekly preparation look like relative to your opponent?"
Further than just their on-field production, Caserio is liking what he's seen with how they're handling themselves off the field; getting themselves better than the day before, and taking the right steps throughout the week to make that happen.
While those outside factors like getting rest, proper nutrition, and building a routine can often go unnoticed around the league, it's an aspect of the game that, for Caserio, is huge for young players in continuing to build that success on the field moving forward.
"That's the big thing for younger players," he continued. "They've played a lot of football at this point. They've played five games, we've had three preseason games. So, you're talking about eight games of NFL football, including training camp."
"At this point, you're no longer a rookie. You have a certain level of experience, then it's just about your weekly preparation, and going out there, and getting ready for the opponent."
There's a lot of football in the books for the Texans' first-year guys, but there's also a lot to be played, where that rookie talent usually tends to see a boost in opportunities toward the latter half of the season.
It remains to be seen how the remainder of the year plays out for Houston and their rookies in the building, but Caserio is seemingly satisfied with the sample size shown thus far.
