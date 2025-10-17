DeMeco Ryans Sounds Off on Sam Darnold Before Texans-Seahawks
The Houston Texans have put together two-straight dominant wins in their latest pair of regular season showings, getting back on track to begin the year at 2-3, and come out of the bye week with a new sense of optimism for what's to come.
But the Texans won't have things easy in Week 7. The 4-2 Seattle Seahawks pose a real threat on both ends of the ball to cause some havoc against Houston, and especially so thanks to their potent offense led by Sam Darnold and star wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
So far, opposing defenses have had trouble containing the Darnold-led offense in his first few games in Seattle–– something Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans credits to the standout accuracy Darnold has put together in the pocket.
"Sam [Darnold] has done a great job this year of hitting his targets," Ryans said before the Texans' MNF game vs. Seattle. "Very explosive offense, because he's able to deliver the football at all three levels of the field. He does a really nice job of throwing the ball deep. JSN has done a really nice job of making plays on the football as well."
"They protect it well," Ryans continues. He's done a good job of spreading the ball around, making good decisions with the football, and that's why he's been having a really good year."
Darnold has been one of the most elite throwers in the league through six weeks when it comes to maintaining an accurate and consistent ball. The Seahawks quarterback is completing over 70.0% of his passes at over 1,500 passing yards with just three interceptions–– averaging a league-high yards per attempt in the process as well (9.6 yards).
The passing offense is sticking on target, limiting mistakes, and continuously making big plays––all the makings of another high-end season from Darnold and his new crew in Seattle.
For Ryans and the Texans, they'll be coming into this one well-equipped to limit Seattle's offensive ouput. Houston allows the league-lowest 12.2 points per game and comes off two games allowing a combined 10 points.
Their secondary remains atop the league as one of the most talented, headlined by Derek Stingley Jr., Kamari Lassiter, and Jalen Pitre. And of course, an edge rushing duo of Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter upfront might force someone like Darnold into a few more quicker, less-methodical throws and drives down the field, on which this Texans unit can capitalize.
Houston will need to ride the momentum of their past two wins on both sides of the ball to ensure their third straight win in the books. But Darnold being under center with the hot hand on the other end might make that a bit of an added challenge for Ryans' defensive unit.
