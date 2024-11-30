Texans Daily

Texans' Second Half Struggles an Anomaly

The Houston Texans have struggled mightily in the second half.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 24, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA;Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon (28) is tackled by Tennessee Titans safety Mike Brown (44) in the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans haven't played well in second halves this season.

In fact, the team hasn't scored an offensive touchdown in the second half since Week 6 against the New England Patriots.

In the six games since, the Texans have gone 2-4, so their second half frustrations have aligned with their overall slump. Head coach DeMeco Ryans, however, believes the team's struggles are a mere coincidence.

"When you watch the film, you could see how close, just like the first half, when we make plays, the second half, we haven’t been making plays," Ryans said. "I know our quarterback’s history is that he is an extremely, extremely efficient and good two-minute quarterback and that’s not going to go anywhere. And, I mean, how close we are, really, really, throughout the season on a lot of these plays in the second half is we’re right there and you don’t just change because all of a sudden he blows a whistle at halftime and we go in the locker room for two minutes and come out and now we’re completely different people. We believe in the process and the process here is very sound and our players believe in the process and, like I said, we can see it it’s been different the last three, four weeks and eventually it’s just the nature of sports that’s going to manifest itself on the field.”

If the Texans are going to be a threat in the AFC making a playoff run, they need to find a way to produce in the second half. If they fail to do so, they may not amount to much this season.

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

