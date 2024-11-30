Texans' Second Half Struggles an Anomaly
The Houston Texans haven't played well in second halves this season.
In fact, the team hasn't scored an offensive touchdown in the second half since Week 6 against the New England Patriots.
In the six games since, the Texans have gone 2-4, so their second half frustrations have aligned with their overall slump. Head coach DeMeco Ryans, however, believes the team's struggles are a mere coincidence.
"When you watch the film, you could see how close, just like the first half, when we make plays, the second half, we haven’t been making plays," Ryans said. "I know our quarterback’s history is that he is an extremely, extremely efficient and good two-minute quarterback and that’s not going to go anywhere. And, I mean, how close we are, really, really, throughout the season on a lot of these plays in the second half is we’re right there and you don’t just change because all of a sudden he blows a whistle at halftime and we go in the locker room for two minutes and come out and now we’re completely different people. We believe in the process and the process here is very sound and our players believe in the process and, like I said, we can see it it’s been different the last three, four weeks and eventually it’s just the nature of sports that’s going to manifest itself on the field.”
If the Texans are going to be a threat in the AFC making a playoff run, they need to find a way to produce in the second half. If they fail to do so, they may not amount to much this season.
