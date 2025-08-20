Texans Shake Up Tight End Depth With Latest Roster Move
The Houston Texans continue to do work in the tight end room leading up to next season, but this time, they've decided to cut ties with one player as opposed to bringing in a new name at the position.
According to a team release, the Texans have cut former Los Angeles Chargers tight end Tre' McKitty, a recent signing to the roster who now sees his time quickly end a week later.
Along with the move to cut McKitty, the Texans have also signed former Miami Dolphins long snapper Blake Ferguson, who now sits next to rookie Austin Brinkman as the two long snappers currently on the depth chart.
McKitty, who was a third-round pick for the Chargers in 2021, previously spent three years with Los Angeles until 2023, playing in 34 games for the franchise. In that timeframe, he had 16 receptions for 177 yards, starting in 12 of those contests, before he would inevitably be released in the middle of the 2023 regular season.
McKitty would find his way to the Buffalo Bills practice squad and preseason roster in 2024, was cut, and had his next stop with the Cleveland Browns for a brief time this offseason. Soon after, he signed with the Texans earlier last week following the season-ending injury to Brevin Jordan in training camp.
Now, McKitty will be hitting that free agent market once again seeking another opportunity.
The move effectively leaves the Texans' depth chart with one less tight end, now set with a five-man group on the active roster. Dalton Schultz sits as the likely Week 1 starter, followed by Cade Stover, Irv Smith, Luke Lachey, and recent trade acquisition from the Philadelphia Eagles, Harrison Bryant.
It's unlikely we see the Texans move into the season with that same five-man group on the 53-man, though, with one or even two names getting cut as we move closer to next week's roster cutdown date. Schultz, Stover and Bryant feel like the early contenders to earn those spots, making both Smith Jr. and Lachey worth watching moving forward.
The Texans have one more preseason game on the horizon against the Detroit Lions on Saturday at 1 PM ET before tough decisions have to be made on roster cutdown day come August 27th.
