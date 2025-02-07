Houston Texans Have Four Former Players in Super Bowl
The Houston Texans are not one of the two teams preparing to play in the Super Bowl on Sunday night. Despite a good all-around year, they came up short in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.
Even though they're not in contention for a championship, they have some former players who are competing in the big game.
With that being said, let's take a look at the four former members of the Texans who will play on Sunday night.
First up, there are three players playing for the Kansas City Chiefs with Houston ties.
Charles Omenihu, a defensive end for the Chiefs, played his first three NFL seasons with the Texans. He played in six games this season, recording six tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble.
Of course, DeAndre Hopkins is a former superstar with Houston. Even at 32 years old, he is still a major difference maker. After being traded to Kansas City ahead of the deadline, Hopkins caught 41 passes for 437 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games and will be asked to play a large role in Sunday's game.
For the last player on the Chiefs that is a former Texans player, Justin Reid will also be a key piece. He is a starting safety for Kansas City. This season, he totaled 87 tackles, two interceptions, and nine defended passes in 16 games.
On the other side of the field, there is one former Houston player on the Philadelphia Eagles. That player is defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV.
Booker has played sparingly in his first season with the Eagles after playing in 2022 for the Texans. He has chipped in 18 tackles, a sack, and a defended pass in 17 games.
Even though they no longer play for Houston, it's cool to see how players who have connections to the Texans fare in the rest of their careers. These four players are looking to earn a ring.
