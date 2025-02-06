Houston Texans Could Lose Offensive Star to Chargers
One of the big storylines surrounding the Houston Texans entering the NFL offseason has to do with the future of star veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs.
After making a big trade last offseason to acquire Diggs, it was thought that the two parties could end up partnering for years to come. Now, there is real doubt that the Texans will end up re-signing Diggs in free agency this offseason.
Diggs is coming off of a torn ACL that he suffered after playing just eight games. He is also 31 years old.
Will Houston want to lock up big money into an aging wideout coming off of a serious injury? It's possible that they would be open to that to keep a dynamic weapon around for C.J. Stroud. However, it's also possible that another team will offer a more aggressive contract than the Texans care to match.
With that being said, a new projection has been given for Diggs.
Marcus Mosher of The 33rd Team has projected that Diggs will end up landing with the Los Angeles Chargers on a one-year, $14 million deal.
"It’s no secret that the Los Angeles Chargers need wide receiver help. Quentin Johnston just isn’t reliable enough to be the No. 1 X-receiver, and Joshua Palmer can’t stay on the field. Ladd McConkey was the team’s leading receiver from the slot, but adding Diggs would give them a viable and reliable option on the outside," Mosher wrote.
"Diggs will be returning from a torn ACL, which will greatly discount his price. But for a team that needs another receiver as badly as the Chargers do, this could end up being a massive steal."
During the 2024 NFL season with Houston, Diggs played in eight games and caught 47 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns. He was on his way to another good season.
There is still a lot of reason to believe that Diggs will bounce back to full health and get back to being the player that he was before the injury. That player would be a great piece to keep around for the Texans.
Unfortunately, a team like the Chargers offering $14 million for one season might be too rich for Houston. The Texans simply do not have a ton of financial flexibility and they have other areas that need attention as well outside of wide receiver.
It is going to be very interesting to see what ends up happening with Diggs this offseason.
While no one should write off Houston as a landing spot just yet, there is a growing belief that Diggs could be on his way out of town. If that happens, the Texans will need to pivot and bring in more help for Stroud and the offense.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
READ MORE: Houston Texans Projected to Fix WR Position with This Move
READ MORE: Houston Texans Should Pursue Shocking Trade with Jets
READ MORE: Houston Texans Legend J.J. Watt Announces Massive Life News
READ MORE: Houston Texans Urged to Add Rams' Star