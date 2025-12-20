Texans List Seven Players on Final Injury Report vs. Raiders

The Houston Texans have several players in question for Week 16's matchup vs. the Las Vegas Raiders, but have zero names listed out just yet based on their final injury report heading into the weekend.

Here's the full injury outlook for the Texans and Raiders after their third and final practice of the week:

Houston Texans Injury Report (as of 12/19)

– LB Azeez Al-Shaair: QUESTIONABLE (ankle/knee)



– WR Christian Kirk: QUESTIONABLE (illness)



– RB Woody Marks: QUESTIONABLE (ankle)



– CB Derek Stingley Jr.: QUESTIONABLE (oblique)



– RB Nick Chubb: QUESTIONABLE (ribs)



– WR Justin Watson: QUESTIONABLE (calf)



– DE Darrell Taylor: QUESTIONABLE (ankle)

In all, it's seven names in question for the Texans, a few of which are key starters that would be major absences, if ultimately primed to miss out on the action.

Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. are both deemed questionable on the defensive end. Al-Shaair didn't participate in the Texans' third practice of the week, while Stingley returned in limited capacity after missing the prior two days of the week.

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Azeez al-Shaair (0) reacts at the line of scrimmage during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

On the offensive side, their tandem of running backs in Woody Marks and Nick Chubb are also listed as questionable, both having been able to suit up for practice in some capacity on Friday.

If one of, or both of the Texans' backs wind up missing out, that could open the door for recent 53-man roster signee Jawhar Jordan to have another big role in the backfield against the Raiders. He's fresh off an 100-plus rushing yard outing against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15, and if the opportunity arises, could keep the hot hand going for another week.

One other name that sticks out a bit more than others: veteran wide receiver Christian Kirk, who turned out to be a non-participant during the Texans' last practice of the week due to an illness, and now may be up in the air for this weekend. That status may flip in the right direction in the next couple of days, but if out, it would be his fourth missed game of the year.

The Texans could very well be at 100% attendance come this weekend against Las Vegas,, but with multiple guys having their status up in the air, it'll be worth keeping an eye on what Houston's inactive list turns out to be ahead of kickoff.

Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report (as of 12/19)

– OT Kolton Miller: OUT (ankle)



– OG Jordan Meredith: QUESTIONABLE (ankle)

On the Raiders' side, it's a notably healthy turnout, but still without major absence on their offensive line in left tackle Kolton Miller, who remains sidelined with an ankle injury. Miller's been out for Las Vegas since Week 4 of the season, and while there was slight hope for his elevation in Houston, he'll be forced to wait once more to make that long-awaited return.

A notable omission for Las Vegas, though, is star defensive end Maxx Crosby, who was previously a DNP in practice earlier in the week with a knee injury, but now seems to be ready to go for the Raiders' upcoming road trip.

