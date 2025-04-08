Houston Texans Showing Interest in Intriguing Weapon for C.J. Stroud
The Houston Texans held Miami Hurricanes tight end, Elijah Arroyo, for a visit on Monday. Arroyo is a top-five tight end in the draft and is projected to go in the second or third round.
Arroyo impressed in his senior season as the No.1 tight end for Miami. He finished the season with 35 catches for 590 yards and seven touchdowns.
The Texans could use another weapon for C.J. Stroud and the offense after losing wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the New England Patriots in free agency.
Houston did acquire wide receiver Christian Kirk from the Jacksonville Jaguars but will be without Tank Dell for most, if not all, of next season.
Stroud regressed in his sophomore season. He had a lower completion percentage, threw for few yards and touchdowns, and threw more interceptions.
He still led Houston to a playoff win over the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round but fell short to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round.
Drafting another weapon like Arroyo could help Stroud have a bounce-back season as the Texans try to make a deeper playoff run.
Houston holds three picks: the 58th, 79th, and 89th picks, in the range where Arroyo could go off the board. Using one of those Day 2 selections on a weapon like Arroyo makes a ton of sense for the Texans.
