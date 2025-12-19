Texans’ Derek Stingley Jr. Trending Up for Raiders Matchup

Houston Texans' star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. has been a DNP in two straight team practices before facing the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16, but his status appears to be trending in the right direction for this weekend.

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, both Stingley (oblique) and running back Woody Marks (ankle) were present at Friday's final team practice, giving both a bit of added optimism for their status this weekend.

#Texans running back Woody Marks (ankle) and Derek Stingley Jr. (Oblique) working out on side with trainers. Expect them to be listed as limited participation @KPRC2 https://t.co/YeoNvO7QY7 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 19, 2025

Per Wilson, the expectation for Stingley and Marks is for both to be listed as limited participants on the Texans' practice report, which would likely leave them deemed questionable for the action this weekend against Las Vegas.

What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!

Derek Stingley, Woody Marks Practice Ahead of Texans-Raiders

Both Marks and Stingley have been dealing with lingering injuries since their appearances in Week 15 vs. the Arizona Cardinals.

Marks was forced out of the game vs. Arizona in the first half with a tweaked ankle that would ultimately keep him sidelined for the remainder of the contest. DeMeco Ryans would later note that Marks could've come back in if needed, but the team decided to hold him out and play it safe.

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (27) celebrates a touchdown during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

As for Stingley, he's had an oblique injury dating back to Week 3 of the season vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars that forced him out in the middle of that game before ultimately returning in Week 4. He had been off the injury report for the past couple of months, but now pops back up having missed two straight practices.

If both are listed as questionable, it'll likely be until closer to kickoff before learning the status of each name. There's a chance that both wind up playing to keep their perfect attendance on the season, but also might be held out in case the Texans wanted to give two critical pieces on both sides of the ball some rest before a critical late stretch of the season.

Keep an eye on what the status for Marks and Stingley holds leading up to the action on Sunday, kicking off at 3:25 p.m. CT in NRG Stadium, giving Houston a golden opportunity at a seven-game win streak for the second time in franchise history.

Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!