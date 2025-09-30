Texans Sign Former Panthers Offensive Lineman
The Houston Texans have signed a new face to their 53-man roster.
According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, the Texans have signed offensive lineman Jarrett Kingston to their active roster.
Kingston, a 6-foot-4, 308-pound offensive tackle, comes aboard from the Carolina Panthers practice squad. He started his career with the San Francisco 49ers as a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but was eventually cut and signed with the Panthers, where he remained throughout his rookie season.
Kingston was with the Panthers for seven total games in 2024, but he had remained on their practice squad inactive on gamedays for the first quarter of this season.
Now, heading into Week 5, the Texans will bring on Kingston, a new depth piece in their tackle room.
The move likely comes as a follow-up to the Texans' decision to trade veteran offensive tackle Cam Robinson to the Cleveland Browns the day after their Week 4 victory over the Tennessee Titans, a move that swapped late-round picks between the two teams and allows Robinson to start on a new team at left tackle.
"We traded Cam [Robinson] to the Browns today. It gives Cam an opportunity to go play," head coach DeMeco Ryans said during a press conference. "Cam wants to play, so it gives him an opportunity to do that, and we wish Cam nothing but the best."
With the trade behind them, the Texans needed to add another name to fill his spot as a reserve tackle, and that winds up being Kingston.
Robinson out of the fold sets the stage for the Texans to continue starting both rookie Aireontae Ersery and veteran Tytus Howard at tackle on the left and right sides respectively; a duo that's had their ups and downs to start the season of many offensive line changes for Houston, but comes fresh off their best performance against Tennessee in their 26-0 shutout victory.
Time will tell whether Kingston will be active on gameday for the Texans' Week 5 road battle, but his first opportunity to suit up for Houston lies ahead against the Baltimore Ravens this weekend for what will be a critical matchup for both sides.