Texans Sign Former Commanders Defender
According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, the Houston Texans have signed former Washington Commanders defensive tackle Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi.
The decision to sign Ndubuisi comes after the recent injury of Texans rookie defensive tackle Kyonte Hamilton in training camp, going down with a fractured ankle to place him on Injured Reserve, and take him out of the action for the next four months, to where Houston now adds a new face on the front seven to iron out their depth a month away from the regular season.
Ndubuisi is a part of the NFL's International Pathway program, having been a part of several clubs across the past three years, including the Arizona Cardinals, New England Patriots, and Denver Broncos, along with the Commanders since entering the league in 2022.
However, Ndubuisi has yet to suit up for a regular season game just yet in his NFL career, with the 24-year-old mainly being a practice squad name, most recently with Washington in 2025.
Now landing with his fifth team in Houston, Ndubuisi will have another shot to claw his way to a 53-man roster spot on the Texans before next season gets underway.
League cutdown day doesn't hit until Tuesday, August 27th, but until then, keep an eye on Ndubuisi on a name who could be a name who could earn a final roster spot on the Texans defense.
