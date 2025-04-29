Houston Texans Sign Interesting OL to Protect C.J. Stroud
The Houston Texans have added another intriguing name on the front lines as a part of their collection of offensive line moves this offseason.
According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Texans have claimed former New England Patriots offensive lineman Jake Andrews off waivers.
Andrews, the Patriots' fourth-round pick at 107th overall from the 2023 NFL Draft, spent the past two seasons as a part of New England's offensive line. During his rookie campaign, he was active in 16 games to start in one of them, while his 2024 showing was derailed early, as he was put on injured reserve before the year even began, keeping him out of the season entirely.
During his time in New England, Andrews mainly lined up at left guard, with even some looks at center before being ruled out due to injury in 2024. In his last fully healthy season, he was rated with a PFF grade of 53.0, which was 93rd of 136 eligible guards.
The Patriots' former guard will now join a Texans unit primed for a major overhaul from last season. Houston has already spent the earlier parts of this offseason adding other pieces on the interior like Laken Tomlinson and Ed Ingram, and now, they get a chance to look at the 25-year-old from Troy as a potential depth option for 2025.
