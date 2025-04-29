Texans Deemed Top Fit for 5-Time Pro Bowler to Help C.J. Stroud
Even after landing tackle Aireontae Ersery in the second round of the NFL Draft, the Houston Texans could still afford to beef up their offensive line.
After all, the Texans allowed 54 sacks last season, which played a massive role in C.J. Stroud—who was sacked 52 times himself—having a rather underwhelming sophomore campaign.
There aren't many options remaining for Houston, but Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox has connected the Texans to a very intriguing name: Brandon Scherff.
Scherff is still on the free-agent market, and Knox feels that the five-time Pro Bowler could represent a perfect fit for Houston next season.
"Scherff probably won't be viewed as a long-term option. However, teams that believe they can contend in 2025 or who are looking to put an experienced veteran in front of a young quarterback should be interested," Knox wrote.
The 33-year-old certainly isn't the player he once was, which is why he is still unsigned to begin with. However, he had a solid year with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2024, posting a 74.5 pass-blocking grade over at Pro Football Focus. That ranked 19th among guards.
Scherff spent the first seven years of his career with the Washington Commanders, which is where he made all of his Pro Bowls. He even earned a First-Team All-Pro selection in 2020.
The former No. 5 overall pick signed with the Jaguars in 2021, and while he never made a Pro Bowl in Jacksonville, he did at least play in every game throughout his tenure with the club.
