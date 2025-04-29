Texans Daily

Texans Showing Interest in Former Bengals RB

The Houston Texans have some intrigue in a former Cincinnati Bengals running back.

Jul 26, 2024; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Chris Evans (25) gets ready before training camp practice at Kettering Health Practice Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans could be looking into adding a veteran and former Cincinnati Bengals running back to their backfield in the days following the 2025 NFL Draft.

According to KPRC2 insider Aaron Wilson, the Texans are working out former Bengals running back Chris Evans on Thursday.

Evans, a sixth-round pick from Michigan in 2021 to Cincinnati, spent three years with the Bengals from 2021 to 2023, and didn't suit up for 2024 as he was placed on injured reserve before the season started up.

During his time with the Bengals, he appeared in 34 games with 19 total carries for 89 yards and three total touchdowns. Now, as Evans sits in free agency, he looks primed to be healthy and looking for a new opportunity for his age-28 season in 2025.

Evans even has some familiarity in the Texans' backfield already, as he was a former teammate with Houston's now-leader in the running back room, Joe Mixon, as the two were paired up together during their time in Cincinnati for all three years before the two-time Pro Bowler eventually departed to Houston.

The Texans' backfield already has some solid talent in the mix– led by Mixon, with Dameon Pierce and Dare Ogunbowale behind him, but also now including Houston's fourth-round selection during this year's draft of USC's Woody Marks.

Even with the Texans' existing appeal in the running back room, especially so following the selection of Marks, Houston seems willing to keep adding names to the 90-man roster ahead of camp. In doing so, the offense can have a chance to add another layer of experience and competition in the run game before their 2025 campaign.

If Evans proves to be healthy in his workout with the Texans, and the Houston brass likes what they see, don't be shocked to see a signing between the two come to form later this week.

