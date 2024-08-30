Texans Star Still Drives Same Car After Earning $90 Million
Houston Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter has made millions upon millions in his wildly successful 10-year career in the NFL.
Hunter, who turns 30 in October, signed with his hometown Texans in the offseason back in March on a two-year, $49 million deal after nine years with the Minnesota Vikings, but fame hasn't changed the Katy, Tx. native.
Despite making all of his money in the NFL, Hunter claimed that he still drives a Nissan.
Hunter first drove a Dodge Challenger when he was a teenager, but now the four-time Pro Bowler has graduated to a Nissan and stepped up his game. Nothing against Nissans, but not many NFL players that have made the kind of money Hunter does still drive a Nissan.
He's saving money in the car game and he can utilize that cash in another aspect of his life.
Hunter is now preparing to drive into the season with the Texans and getting ready for the first game of the season on Sunday, Sept. 8 against the Indianapolis Colts. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 noon CT.
