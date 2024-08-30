Houston Texans Sign Former Colts Quarterback
With the Houston Texans having trimmed their roster to 53 players ahead of the regular season, they're getting their practice squad ready for the 2024 season.
On Thursday, the Texans made a quarterback addition to the practice squad, adding Kedon Slovis, formerly with the Indianapolis Colts. After being waived on Sunday, the BYU product lands on his feet in Houston.
While Slovis finished his career in Provo, he began his career with USC, where he played for three years before transferring to Pitt. He finished his five-year college football career with BYU, throwing for 11,689 passing yards and 80 touchdowns in his career.
The undrafted quarterback signed with the Colts following the draft. During preseason with Indianapolis, Slovis completed 16 of his 22 passes for 149 yards.
Slovis is an intruiging addition to the Texans. Backup quarterbacks Davis Mills and Case Keenum are set to have their contracts expire after the upcoming season, clearing the way for the 23-year-old quarterback to potentially slide in as the backup within the team.
Before suffering a season-ending injury after eight games played for the Cougars last year, Slovis tallied 1,716 yards and 15 touchdowns.
It'll be interesting to see the quarterback situation, as Slovis might be QB3 in Houston with the potential to be a long-term backup in the league.
