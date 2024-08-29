Texans Undrafted Free Agent 'Earned' Spot on 53-Man Roster
Houston Texans running back British Brooks faced an uphill battle to make the team out of training camp as an undrafted free agent. Yet, he found a way to beat the odds and make the team.
Brooks, 24, played six years at North Carolina as a walk-on and found his way to the roster as a Tar Heel. Now, he's done the same with the Texans.
“British is an example of what this League is about," coach DeMeco Ryans said. "It doesn’t matter where you’re drafted, it doesn’t matter where you come from. If you can help our team in any way, you’ll earn a spot and that’s what he did, he earned a spot. Nothing was handed to him and that’s what the League is about. It’s about guys competing and earning spots for our roster and that’s the example that British set forth. A lot of guys in this League have made it as undrafted free agents, so it’s a credit to him and the work that he’s put in.”
READ MORE: Recently Cut Texans WR Signs With Commanders
The Texans signed Brooks back in May and he joined the team at the rookie minicamp, and it's been since then that he's made an impression on the front office and coaching staff.
“Consistent, dependable, tough, good size, good playing strength, smart, can handle multiple roles, offensively and in a kicking game," general manager Nick Caserio said. "So British [Brooks] just shows up, doesn't say much, and does his job, which the more people like that we have around here, the better for everybody. He's earned his opportunity. He's earned his way on to the team. We'll see if he is able to stay on the team, but he's here for a reason. Credit to him. Credit to ‘DB’ [Danny Barrett] and the work that everybody has put in with him.”
Brooks was one of five running backs to make the team, but given his 5-11, 225-pound frame, he could line up at fullback at times. Regardless of where he plays, Brooks is thankful to be with the Texans and he's ready to go wherever needed.
“Just very appreciative to be a part of the team first and foremost," Brooks said. "Being very appreciative of Nick [Caserio] and [Head] Coach DeMeco [Ryans] for giving me this opportunity. Really I’m down for wherever they need me at to be honest. I don’t care if I have to play center, O-line, you know wherever they need me at, they won’t here a no from me.”
Brooks is preparing for the Texans' season opener on Sunday, Sept. 8 against the Indianapolis Colts.
READ MORE: Houston Texans Reveal Practice Squad
Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the offseason.
Read More Houston Texans News
• Houston Texans Coach DeMeco Ryans Reveals RB Strategy
• Houston Texans DB Out for Season After Injury vs. Los Angeles Rams
• Former Dallas Cowboys Star Praises Houston Texans WR
• Multiple Houston Texans Headline Projected Top 100 NFL Players List