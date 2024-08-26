Texans Daily

Former Dallas Cowboys Star Praises Houston Texans WR

Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III has a fan in former Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant.

Jeremy Brener

Aug 24, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III (8) runs with the ball as Los Angeles Rams safety Jason Taylor II (25) attempts to make a tackle during the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III has impressed throughout training camp despite being buried on the depth chart.

Metchie projects to be a backup receiver as Stefon Diggs, Nico Collins and Tank Dell are part of the first team. However, Metchie has some people believing he should be a starter in the NFL, including former Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant.

Metchie caught two passes for 21 yards against the Los Angeles Rams in Saturday's preseason finale, which was his final chance to persuade the Texans coaching staff in keeping him on the 53-man roster.

Metchie is only 24 and has a lot of talent, so he is a candidate to be a backup wideout, but he has to compete alongside Robert Woods, Noah Brown and Xavier Hutchinson among others. Teams may look to trade for Metchie, and that could give the Texans an additional late-round pick.

Either way, Metchie will be on a 53-man roster this season, it just remains to be seen whether he'll be in Houston or somewhere else.

The Texans must narrow down their roster to 53 players by Tuesday at 3 p.m. CT.

Jeremy Brener

