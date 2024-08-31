Texans Coach Details Important 'Bye Week' Before Season Starts
The Houston Texans are enjoying their last weekend before they embark on their brutal 18-week regular season, which could last longer if they had any say in the matter.
Texans coach DeMeco Ryans says that it's important for the team to enjoy the time off while they have it.
“This coming week is definitely important for us," Ryans said. "Treat it as a bye week. Our guys have deserved it. You always say you have to have something to recover from and we put the work in. I think we had a really, really great training camp. Guys worked hard. It was intense, it was physical, exactly how training camp should be. So, guys are deserving of this break that we have coming up here this weekend. And I encourage guys to take care of their bodies and make sure they take that rest, take that break. And not only our guys, but also our coaches, our support staff, we had a lot of people who work behind the scenes, a lot of people who help our players in many different areas. So, first off, thankful for all the people who helped out during training camp and now it’s time for everybody to take a deep breath and relax."
READ MORE: Why Texans Coach Values WR Robert Woods
Ryans and the Texans will take this week off, but then they will get back to work on Monday as they get ready to face their AFC South rival Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Sept. 8. Kickoff is set for 12 noon CT.
READ MORE: Texans GM Explains Decision to Cut Noah Brown
Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the regular season.
Read More Houston Texans News
• Houston Texans Coach DeMeco Ryans Reveals RB Strategy
• Texans Undrafted Free Agent 'Earned' Spot on 53-Man Roster
• Houston Texans Sign Former Colts Quarterback