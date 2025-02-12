Former Texans Star Breaks Silence on Retirement Rumors
After suffering from a demoralizing Super Bowl loss on Sunday with the Kansas City Chiefs, questions began to swirl surrounding the future of former Houston Texans superstar DeAndre Hopkins.
Hopkins wrapped up his 12th year of service in the NFL in Kansas City this past season, now looking to enter his 13th at 33 years old. And following a bit of a drop off in counting stats in the regular season and playoffs, many questioned whether the three-time All-Pro still had enough in the tank.
However, it seems like we shouldn't expect Hopkins to go anywhere.
Amid the recent speculation, Hopkins went to his socials to address the rumors where he made one thing clear –– he's not done yet.
"Don't know what you've heard but I'm not done yet."- DeAndre Hopkins, via X.
Hopkins finished his 10 games with the Chiefs this season with 437 receiving yards, 41 receptions, and four touchdowns. During his three games in the postseason, he was limited to three receptions, 29 yards, and a touchdown.
The now-Chiefs receiver will be gearing up to hit the open market this offseason as an unrestricted free agent. It's not a guarantee that Kansas City would look to move off of him, but with other options in the picture like Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown, and a returning Rashee Rice, perhaps it allows Hopkins to look elsewhere for a home in 2025.
Could that eventually lead to a Texans reunion down the line this offseason? Only time will tell. Regardless, Hopkins seems motivated to get on the field next season, wherever that may be.
