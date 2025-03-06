Houston Texans' Star Could Land With Terrifying Team
Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs is slated to hit free agency next week, and there seems to be a great chance that he will be playing his football elsewhere in 2025.
The Texans do not have a lot of cap space, and with Diggs recovering from a torn ACL, Houston may allow him to walk depending on the type of offers he receives.
In spite of his injury, Diggs should draw plenty of interest on the open market, and Bryce Martino of Toro Times feels that the star pass-could land with a terrifying rival: the Kansas City Chiefs.
"With most of their wide receiver room entering free agency, it’s safe to say the Chiefs will be in the market for another big-play receiver to line up with Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy," Martino wrote. "The Chiefs haven’t been afraid to take chances at the receiver position, bringing in DeAndre Hopkins and Hollywood Brown in 2024. Diggs could be their next weapon with Patrick Mahomes."
The Chiefs actually make a world of sense for Diggs considering that they have very limited financial flexibility, and Diggs himself probably won't be too expensive.
Plus, the 31-year-old would surely be interested in joining a Super Bowl contender, and Kansas City would definitely provide that for him.
Diggs played in eight games this past season, logging 47 catches for 496 yards and three touchdowns. He had also made four straight Pro Bowl appearances with the Buffalo Bills between 2020 and 2023 and had posted six straight 1,000-yard campaigns before 2024.
