Texans Could Steal Weapon from Hated Rival After Release

The Houston Texans should seriously consider stealing this weapon from their hated AFC South rivals following his release.

Matthew Schmidt

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) reacts to what he thought is a touchdown but ruled an incomplete pass during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Browns defeated the Jaguars 18-13. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) reacts to what he thought is a touchdown but ruled an incomplete pass during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Browns defeated the Jaguars 18-13. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are in pretty significant need of help at wide receiver, as Nico Collins is currently their only sure thing at the position heading into 2025.

Stefon Diggs is hitting free agency, but even if he returns, Tank Dell is likely going to miss all of next season as he recovers from a devastating knee injury.

Unfortunately, the Texans have a rather rough salary cap situation, so they probably won't be able to sign any big-name free agents or swing any blockbuster trades.

However, a very intriguing candidate has emerged as a potential addition for Houston: Christian Kirk.

The Jacksonville Jaguars just released Kirk, who had one year remaining on his deal and was coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he missed the last nine games due to a broken collarbone.

Kirk shouldn't be too costly on the open market and can probably be had on a short-term deal, so the Texans should absolutely investigate.

The 28-year-old is a good receiver when he is healthy, as evidenced by his 2022 campaign when he hauled in 84 receptions for 1,108 yards and eight touchdowns. The last two seasons, Kirk has been limited to just 20 contests, so that is a bit of a concern.

But Houston needs help at wide out, and again, the Texans aren't going to be able to complete any major deals like they did with Diggs last year. They may have to settle for low-risk, high-reward options like Kirk, and stealing him from the Jaguars would not be a bad idea in the slightest.

