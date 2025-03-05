Texans Could Steal Weapon from Hated Rival After Release
The Houston Texans are in pretty significant need of help at wide receiver, as Nico Collins is currently their only sure thing at the position heading into 2025.
Stefon Diggs is hitting free agency, but even if he returns, Tank Dell is likely going to miss all of next season as he recovers from a devastating knee injury.
Unfortunately, the Texans have a rather rough salary cap situation, so they probably won't be able to sign any big-name free agents or swing any blockbuster trades.
However, a very intriguing candidate has emerged as a potential addition for Houston: Christian Kirk.
The Jacksonville Jaguars just released Kirk, who had one year remaining on his deal and was coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he missed the last nine games due to a broken collarbone.
Kirk shouldn't be too costly on the open market and can probably be had on a short-term deal, so the Texans should absolutely investigate.
The 28-year-old is a good receiver when he is healthy, as evidenced by his 2022 campaign when he hauled in 84 receptions for 1,108 yards and eight touchdowns. The last two seasons, Kirk has been limited to just 20 contests, so that is a bit of a concern.
But Houston needs help at wide out, and again, the Texans aren't going to be able to complete any major deals like they did with Diggs last year. They may have to settle for low-risk, high-reward options like Kirk, and stealing him from the Jaguars would not be a bad idea in the slightest.
