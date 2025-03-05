Texans Daily

Texans Predicted to Make Massive Draft Move With Cardinals

Could the Houston Texans take a major swing in this year's draft?

Mar 2, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas offensive lineman Kelvin Banks (OL01) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans have an interesting landscape ahead of them for this year's NFL draft.

It's an interesting incoming draft class, leading to an unpredictable board lying ahead of the Texans for their 25th overall pick in the first round, and this is a team with a couple of holes to address on both sides of the football. Most notably though, the offensive line needs some touch-ups.

Inevitably, it pins Houston as the perfect candidate to select an offensive lineman with their first pick in the draft, but what if the Texans decided to be a bit more aggressive in their approach –– instead trading up for their guy instead of sticking and picking at 25?

In NFL Network analyst Lance Zierlein's latest mock draft, he sees the Texans doing just that. He predicts Houston to trade with the Arizona Cardinals to move up to the 16th pick, selecting Texas offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. to help iron out their protection up front.

"The Texans are officially in "win now" mode, as they trade up to grab a player who can improve protection at guard in Year 1 before eventually bouncing out to take over a tackle spot."

Banks could serve as a long-term option for the Texans on the front lines, and in Zierlein's mind, be a versatile option at either guard or tackle. He's a three-year starter for the Longhorns with strong pass protection skills as a quick, athletic lineman, which makes for a great pairing alongside C.J. Stroud.

Considering Stroud was the league's second-most sacked quarterback across last season, the urgency to get his surrounding cast right is at an all-time high this offseason. Banks, while still a developmental rookie, could be a stable contributor for a unit with a need at the position.

A proposed draft trade with the Cardinals would also lead the Texans to forfeit a few more assets to improve the offensive line, but that could be an investment worth making.

Another year of Houston having consistent trouble in protection and keeping the pocket clean could be dangerous for Stroud and the success of this team entirely, which should give a green light for this front office to remain aggressive throughout the coming months.

The Texans will sort out all their moving pieces ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft kicking off on Thursday, April 24th in Green Bay, WI.

