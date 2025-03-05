Texans Daily

Texans WR Receives Significant Contract Adjustment

The Houston Texans are making some money moves with their top pass catcher.

Jared Koch

Jan 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) runs with the ball after a reception during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Jan 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) runs with the ball after a reception during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

A Houston Texans wide receiver got some work done on his contract ahead of the 2025 season.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Texans have restructured Nico Collins' contract before the start of the new league year next week.

The restructure effectively frees $9.8 million for a previously cap-strapped Texans roster, now providing a bit of flexibility for potential offseason movement. Collins' salary for the 2025 season moves to a signing bonus now distributed across his existing contract.

Collins initially signed a lucrative three-year, $72 million extension with Houston last offseason to ink his future long-term, but now sees a small adjustment to his deal agreed to in 2024.

Collins had a strong year of production during his fourth year with the Texans despite having a smaller sample size, posting 1,006 yards on 68 catches and seven touchdowns, all in just 12 games. As C.J. Stroud's number-one target, the 2021 third rounder continued to impress and looks to be on track for another strong campaign in year five.

But now, Collins allows the Texans to make a few additions to the roster around the edges with their newly-found money. Houston is projected to have around $18.1 million free in cap space, providing a breath of new life for this front office eager to position this team to earn a third-striaght division title.

The Texans will get their free agency negotiations kicked off once the window opens across the league at noon ET on Monday, March 10th.

Read More Houston Texans Coverage

MORE: Texans Interested in Star Defender to Fill Glaring Need

MORE: Texans Insider Reveals Why C.J. Stroud Took a Step Back

MORE: Houston Texans' Plan for Star Free Agent Revealed

MORE: Texans Predicted to Help C.J. Stroud With Explosive Pickup

MORE: Expert Predicts Texans to Land Massive Draft Steal

Published
Jared Koch
JARED KOCH

Jared Koch is a sportswriter and editor covering the NFL and NBA for the On SI network since 2023. Jared currently lives in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Home/News