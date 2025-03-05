Texans WR Receives Significant Contract Adjustment
A Houston Texans wide receiver got some work done on his contract ahead of the 2025 season.
According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Texans have restructured Nico Collins' contract before the start of the new league year next week.
The restructure effectively frees $9.8 million for a previously cap-strapped Texans roster, now providing a bit of flexibility for potential offseason movement. Collins' salary for the 2025 season moves to a signing bonus now distributed across his existing contract.
Collins initially signed a lucrative three-year, $72 million extension with Houston last offseason to ink his future long-term, but now sees a small adjustment to his deal agreed to in 2024.
Collins had a strong year of production during his fourth year with the Texans despite having a smaller sample size, posting 1,006 yards on 68 catches and seven touchdowns, all in just 12 games. As C.J. Stroud's number-one target, the 2021 third rounder continued to impress and looks to be on track for another strong campaign in year five.
But now, Collins allows the Texans to make a few additions to the roster around the edges with their newly-found money. Houston is projected to have around $18.1 million free in cap space, providing a breath of new life for this front office eager to position this team to earn a third-striaght division title.
The Texans will get their free agency negotiations kicked off once the window opens across the league at noon ET on Monday, March 10th.
