REPORT: Texans Interested in Star Defender to Fill Glaring Need
The Houston Texans need offense more than anything this offseason, but that does not mean they can't stand to improve defensively.
More specifically, the Texans could use some help along the interior of their defensive line, and one target seems to be emerging: Sheldon Rankins.
The Cincinnati Bengals released Rankins—who played for Houston in 2023—last month, and now, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 is reporting that the Texans are interested in a reunion.
Wilson noted that Houston wanted to bring Rankins back last year, but the Texans were outbid by the Bengals, who signed him to a two-year, $26 million deal.
The 30-year-old played in just seven games with Cincinnati this past season, missing three contests due to a hamstring injury and then sitting out the final seven games of the year because of an illness.
During Rankins' time on the field in 2024, he logged 18 tackles and one sack in what was a rather unproductive campaign for the veteran.
With the Texans the year prior, however, Rankins enjoyed one of the best seasons of his career, racking up 37 tackles, six sacks and a defensive touchdown.
The University of Louisville product was originally selected by the New Orleans Saints with the 12th overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft and spent the first five years of his tenure with the Saints, enjoying an impressive run before joining the New York Jets for a couple of seasons.
Houston could absolutely use Rankins' presence in the middle of its front seven, as he would definitely make the jobs of edge rushers Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. much easier.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Texans Insider Reveals Why C.J. Stroud Took a Step Back
MORE: Houston Texans' Plan for Star Free Agent Revealed
MORE: Texans Predicted to Help C.J. Stroud With Explosive Pickup
MORE: Expert Predicts Texans to Land Massive Draft Steal