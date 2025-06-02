Texans Daily

Houston Texans Still Have One NFL Draft Pick Without Contract

The Houston Texans have one lone draft pick still needing to put pen to paper.

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio speaks during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans have all but one of their draft picks from this summer signed onto their rookie deals for the season ahead.

Following the recent signing of Texans' second-rounder Jayden Higgins to his respective rookie deal, the only selection from April who is without a contract is Houston's other second-round pick in Aireontae Ersery.

Ersery is among 30 of 32 second-rounders who remained unsigned with a deal, due to the inner workings of guaranteed money with second-round contracts. One of those signees is his teammate Higgins, while the other is Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger.

Oct 5, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers offensive lineman Aireontae Ersery (69) celebrates quarterback Max Brosmer's (16) touchdown against the USC Trojans during the first half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Ersery was brought into the Texans' offensive line with big expectations to fill in as Houston's long-term fixture as C.J. Stroud's blindside protector following their blockbuster trade to send Pro Bowler Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders. It's nothing short of big shoes to fill, but for a powerful and physical 6-foot-6, 330-plus pound tackle like Ersery, he might literally be the one to do it.

The holdup shouldn't be expected to last much longer into the offseason. Any unsigned rookie can participate in OTAs and minicamps on limited deals, but needs a deal signed by training camp to suit up in those team activities.

