Houston Texans Superstar Will Anderson Jr. Misses Second Straight Practice
The Houston Texans' season has been defined, in part, by the injuries that have held them back. They entered the season with Super Bowl expectations, which still remain. They are 6-3 through nine games played and are coming up on a brutal matchup against the Detroit Lions.
The squad is without star wide receiver Stefon Diggs -- who is out for the rest of the season with an ACL tear. Superstar wide receiver Nico Collins has missed four games on Injured Reserve, and might not quite be ready to return against the Lions.
To make matters worse for Houston, superstar defensive end Will Anderson Jr. has now been listed as a non-participant while being sidelined at practice on Thursday.
READ MORE: Texans Coach Praises Lions QB Jared Goff
Here's how the rest of the injury report played out:
Non-participant:
- DE Will Anderson Jr., ankle
- DT Foley Fatusaki, groin/shoulder
- OG Kenyon Green, shoulder
- RB Dameon Pierce, groin
- LB Jake Hansen
Limited participant:
- LB Azees Al-Shaair, knee
- DE Derek Barnett, calf/shoulder
- DE Dylan Horton, illness
- DE Jerry Hughes, hip
- CB Jeff Okudah, ankle
- S Jimmy Ward, groin
Being without Anderson would be a major blow, as the reigning Defensive Player of the Year is a major force on the Texans' defense line. Running back Dameon Pierce was also a non-participant for a second straight practice.
The Texans are a 3.5-point underdog to the Lions in Week 10 as Detroit is 7-1 on the season and project to be the top team in the NFC at this point in the season.
Watching the game statuses roll out for Houston on Friday will be crucial as it'll make a big difference to how they match up against the Lions.
READ MORE: Texans Coach Offers Assessment Halfway Through Season
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season.
Follow Kade on Twitter.
Read More Houston Texans News
• Texans, You Have an Offensive Line Problem
• DeMeco Ryans Urges Texans to Protect C.J. Stroud Better: 'It’s Just Not Good Enough’
• Texans Get Trade Grade With 49ers for Khalil Davis