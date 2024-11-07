Texans Daily

Houston Texans Superstar Will Anderson Jr. Misses Second Straight Practice

The Houston Texans' injury report looks brutal ahead of their matchup against the Detroit Lions.

Oct 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) runs onto the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans' season has been defined, in part, by the injuries that have held them back. They entered the season with Super Bowl expectations, which still remain. They are 6-3 through nine games played and are coming up on a brutal matchup against the Detroit Lions.

The squad is without star wide receiver Stefon Diggs -- who is out for the rest of the season with an ACL tear. Superstar wide receiver Nico Collins has missed four games on Injured Reserve, and might not quite be ready to return against the Lions.

To make matters worse for Houston, superstar defensive end Will Anderson Jr. has now been listed as a non-participant while being sidelined at practice on Thursday.

Here's how the rest of the injury report played out:

Non-participant:

  • DE Will Anderson Jr., ankle
  • DT Foley Fatusaki, groin/shoulder
  • OG Kenyon Green, shoulder
  • RB Dameon Pierce, groin
  • LB Jake Hansen

Limited participant:

  • LB Azees Al-Shaair, knee
  • DE Derek Barnett, calf/shoulder
  • DE Dylan Horton, illness
  • DE Jerry Hughes, hip
  • CB Jeff Okudah, ankle
  • S Jimmy Ward, groin

Being without Anderson would be a major blow, as the reigning Defensive Player of the Year is a major force on the Texans' defense line. Running back Dameon Pierce was also a non-participant for a second straight practice.

The Texans are a 3.5-point underdog to the Lions in Week 10 as Detroit is 7-1 on the season and project to be the top team in the NFC at this point in the season.

Watching the game statuses roll out for Houston on Friday will be crucial as it'll make a big difference to how they match up against the Lions.

