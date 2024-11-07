Texans Coach Offers Assessment Halfway Through Season
The Houston Texans are nine games into their 18-game season, and they find themselves at 6-3.
While they are in a good spot, Texans coach DeMeco Ryans knows the job isn't finished.
"Halfway point of our season, we’re in a good spot," Ryans said. "We’re atop our division. Guys are playing good football and I’m very pleased with where our team is. We just have to go out and finish this second half of the season. But to be where we are right now, I’m very proud of the work that our guys have done no matter who we’ve had out there. Guys have just stepped up and made plays. We’ve lost some guys to injury, it doesn’t matter. Guys have stepped up, made plays and playing winning football. So, I’m excited to see how our guys continue to push and finish this second half of the season.”
The Texans ended the first half on a sour note after losing to the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football in arguably the worst performance of the season.
However, they will have a chance to put that behind them and bounce back with a big matchup on Sunday Night Football in Week 10 against the Detroit Lions, who hold the best record in the NFC.
