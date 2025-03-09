Texans Were Tied to Shocking WR Before Christian Kirk Trade
While the Houston Texans got involved in some latest wide receiver movement amid their trade for Jacksonville Jaguars pass catcher Christian Kirk, there may have been another deal on the table for one of the hottest names around the league in recent weeks.
According to Sports Illustrated insider Albert Breer, Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf was eyeing Houston as a potential fit as his next team before their trade for Kirk.
"On Seattle WR DK Metcalf's situation—teams have been told he wants to play for a contender in a warm-weather city," Breer said. "That said, there could be a sliding scale ... Where teams that don't fit the criteria pay him more. Also, Metcalf was said to be eyeing Houston, but they just traded for Christian Kirk. Might've been tough for the Texans to give another receiver more than what they're paying Nico Collins."
Metcalf has been linked to his fair share of teams with his pending trade request from the Seahawks, and the Texans are the newest to factor into the mix.
Of course, it's tough to see the idea getting traction now after the Texans decided to take a swing on Kirk, especially as he brings in a $15 million contract to the books, but it's an interesting concept to imagine.
Pairing Metcalf next to an already dominant pass-catching option in Nico Collins would effectively create one of the strongest receiving duos in the NFL for the foreseeable future, while also filing in next to a top young signal caller in C.J. Stroud,
Metcalf finished his last season with the Seahawks posting 66 catches on 992 yards and five total touchdowns through 15 games played. Now, he's on the lookout for the second home of his NFL career after spending his first six years in Seattle, but it may be hard to see that developing in Houston at this point.
However, the breadcrumbs are beginning to fall on what Metcalf may be aspiring for in his next destination: warm weather, contending team, and one that's willing to pay his desired contract. Time will tell who ends up being the lucky ones to obtain his services in the coming weeks, if Seattle does decide to ship off their two-time Pro Bowler.
