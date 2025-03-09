Insider Links Texans as Suitor for Surprise Offensive Free Agent
The Houston Texans will be among the collection of teams eagerly entering free agency, searching for help on the offensive line. Following a disorganized season upfront which led to countless issues on that end of the ball, patching up the trenches remains one of the biggest priorities for this team in the coming weeks.
And according to league whispers, the Texans could be in the market to make a splash within their offensive line once free agency opens in the coming days.
Per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Indianapolis Colts guard Will Fries could be a name to watch for the Texans as a potential answer on their interior line.
"Indy’s Will Fries could be another guard that surprises, with [Trey] Smith tagged, and contending teams such as the Vikings and Houston Texans potentially looking to upgrade on the interior," Breer wrote."
Considering the lapses Houston faced within the trenches throughout last season, targeting one of the best interior bodies on the market is a great way to mend those.
Fries was one of the best guards in the NFL in 2024, ranking as Pro Football Focus' 4th-best guard in the league with an 86.9 overall grade, also standing out as a run-blocker with the 5th-best run-block grade. It was in a limited sample size of five games, as the 26-year-old's campaign was derailed due to a season-ending injury, but the upside is clearly present.
It's hard to hate the fit with Houston, but there are hurdles present for the connection to come to form as well. Not only will the Texans be strapped for cash in free agency without the ability to splurge extreme money on big names, but other teams around the league will seemingly have interest as well –– including the mentioned Minnesota Vikings.
The Fries and Texans connection has it's appeal, and especially so when taking talent from another team in the division, but time will tell if Houston is fortunate enough to make the move happen.
Free agency negotiations open across the league at noon ET on Monday, March 10th.
