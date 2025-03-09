Houston Texans Connected to Big Trade With 49ers
The Houston Texans will need to get very creative this NFL offseason, as they don't have a ton of cap space to work with, but they have some pretty obvious needs on their roster.
The Texans will have to fill those holes somehow, meaning they may have to complete some shrewd trades in order to handle their business.
Well, Ian Cummings of Pro Football Network sees Houston swinging a significant trade in the NFL Draft, as he has the Texans sending their second-round draft pick to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for the 49ers' third and fourth-rounders.
Cummings then has Houston taking TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Jack Bech with the 75th overall selection, which would be one of the two picks the Texans receive from San Francisco.
"Christian Kirk gives Houston a capable and experienced slot receiver, but injuries still mar the Texans’ outlook at receiver," Cummings wrote. "Jack Bech improves the unit’s reliability and big-play potential, and he has WR2 upside opposite Nico Collins."
Houston definitely needs help at the wide receiver position, as Stefon Diggs seems likely to walk in free agency now that the Texans traded for Kirk, and Tank Dell will probably be sidelined for all of 2025 as he recovers from a devastating knee injury.
Bech would definitely represent a fine pickup in the third round. He is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he hauled in 62 receptions for 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns, easily marking his best season on the collegiate level.
Cummings is also predicting the the Texans to grab South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. with the fourth-rounder that they would acquire from the Niners in this hypothetical deal.
