Texans DT Shares Thoughts on New Contract Extension
The Houston Texans made an under-the-radar move over the week ahead of their Monday night game vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the form of signing defensive tackle Tommy Togiai.
The 25-year-old defender, who has been with the Texans since 2024, signed on to a one-year extension worth up to $3.3 million, keeping him on the roster until the 2026 offseason and cementing himself as a depth piece within Houston's front seven for the next two years.
For Togiai, when asked about his new deal, he calls it a relief.
“Just relieving, honestly,” Togiai said of his new contract, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC2. “Very excited, obviously, that they trust me with that and everything, so I’m very grateful for this organization and for God, most importantly.
Togiai was among those on the roster bubble for the Texans heading into the 2025 season, and wound up making enough headway to earn a spot on Houston's 53-man roster ahead of Week 1, and now he's not only made the cut, but also gets rewarded with a new extension.
From the Texans, the extension is a testament to what they see in Togiai and what he can bring to the roster; something he doesn't take for granted.
“It’s an honor. I don’t take that for granted," Togiai said on his extension. "I’m gonna come in each and every day and prove that, you know, I’m worth that investment. So I’m taking it day by day and prove it each day.”
Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans is among those to have given some major praise to the Texans' defensive tackle even before coming to terms on a new contract agreement back in training camp, crediting Togiai as a consistent and dependable pro.
“Tommy hasn’t exceeded expectations; Tommy expects high things from himself,” Ryans said. “I don’t think there is a harder worker on our team than Tommy. I can vividly remember coming in the building in February after the playoffs, and the first player I see in our weight room is Tommy. He’s in there working out, squatting, grinding already. It’s not a surprise to us what Tommy has done because in the background, he’s always working. As consistent as ever."
“That’s what it takes to be a pro. Guys who make it in this league, guys who play for a long time, they’re consistent. You can count on them. That’s why he made our team. So, I’m very proud of Tommy and very happy for him because he’s a guy who definitely deserved to make our team. He made play after play throughout training camp. I know Tommy can help us win games.”
Togiai has bounced around the league since being selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He's had stops with the Cleveland Browns and the practice squads of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons, but now has a spot in Houston he can call home for the next couple of years.
When asked if he celebrated much after coming to the agreement, Togiai said he kept it calm, focusing on the season and taking the process of the season day by day.
“Not too big on the celebration thing, just kind of still in-season,” Togiai said. “So, I’m just locked in, doing everything I can for this team, and just taking it day by day. Just very grateful for them that they trust me and just take it day by day and prove my worth each and every day.”
During the Texans' first game of the year vs. the LA Rams, Togiai remained a healthy scratch. Time will tell if he gets a chance to make his season debut on Monday night vs. the Buccaneers to show out following his big payday.