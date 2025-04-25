Texans Urged to Make 'No Brainer' NFL Draft Move After Big Trade
The Houston Texans decided to trade down from the 25th overall pick in the NFL Draft, swinging a deal with the New York Giants to acquire pick Nos. 34 and 99 to go along with a 2026 third-rounder.
Clearly, the Texans did not see anyone they really loved remaining on the board at No. 25, so they decided to stockpile some more picks instead.
However, Houston still has some very obvious holes it must address, and perhaps the biggest one is along its offensive line.
That's why TexansJacob of Clutch City Entertainment has named who he feels should be a "no-brainer" pick for the team on Friday night, urging Houston to select Minnesota Golden Gophers offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery.
Ersery is widely viewed as the best offensive lineman left, as the rest of the top targets were all scooped up in the first round.
Fortunately, Ersery is a pretty good consolation prize, as the 6-foot-6, 331-pound tackle should be able to slot in for the Texans right off the bat and immediately improve the team in the trenches.
Houston had one of the worst offensive lines in football this past season, as the Texans allowed 54 sacks. That obviously made life exceedingly difficult for C.J. Stroud during his sophomore campaign.
To make matters worse, Houston traded away five-time Pro Bowl tackle Laremy Tunsil earlier this offseason, further exacerbating the problem.
Yes, the Texans also need a wide receiver, but they may choose to fix their problems up front before adding another weapon.
