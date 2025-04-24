Houston Texans Trying to Make Major Trade in First Round of NFL Draft
The Houston Texans are discussing moving up in the first round of the draft. The Texans hold the 25th overall pick, but could be moving up for a player on their draft board.
General manager Nick Caserio already made a move, sending a 2025 fifth-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for two 2025 sixth-round picks and a 2025 seventh-round pick.
The Texans could be aggressive and make a move up in the first round to secure an offensive lineman to protect quarterback C.J. Stroud. They could also move up for a wide receiver after losing Stefon Diggs to the New England Patriots in free agency.
Houston has been linked to offensive tackles Kelvin Banks Jr. and Josh Simmons after trading away All-Pro offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders.
Banks Jr. is likely to go within the top 20 of the draft, which would require the Texans to trade up to get him.
In the 2023 draft, the Texans held the second overall pick, which they used to draft Stroud. However, they also valued edge rusher Will Anderson Jr., which led them to trade back up to the third overall pick to select him.
While it cost a lot to move back up to the third overall pick, Caserio opted to do so to acquire a cornerstone player.
If Caserio and the Texans view a player as a core piece to help them contend now, they could trade up in the first round.
