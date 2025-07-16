Houston Texans Urged to Make One More Trade Before the Season
The Houston Texans have been one of the most active teams in trades this offseason, which definitely makes sense given the rough financial situation they had heading into free agency.
The Texans have been forced to get creative over the last several months, and whether or not their resourceful moves will pay dividends remains to be seen.
But could Houston make yet another move before the start of the regular season?
Bleacher Report's Matt Holder thinks so, urging the Texans to trade away wide receiver John Metchie III to clear some room in Houston's crowded depth chart.
"Metchie is entering a contract year and will likely be buried on the depth chart in Houston. However, the 2022 second-round pick has plenty of talent and could be an intriguing option for a team that needs wide receiver help, creating an opportunity for the Texans to get something for a player who will likely ride the bench this fall," Holder wrote.
Holder's suggestion has the Texans trading Metchie for "picks," which honestly probably won't end up being the case. Houston would surely only be able to land one draft pick in return for Metchie, who has been unproductive since entering the NFL in 2022.
To be fair, the 24-year-old missed his entire rookie campaign due to a bout with leukemia, but since getting healthy, he has been a relative non-factor in the Texans' aerial attack. Last season, he caught just 24 passes for 254 yards and a touchdown, and that was with Houston's receiving corps being ravaged by injuries.
There is no doubt that Metchie could use a change of scenery.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Texans Weapon on the Chopping Block Right After Being Signed
MORE: Nick Chubb's Massive Revelation Will Have Texans Fans Fired Up
MORE: Houston Texans Have One Major Reason for Hope
MORE: Texans Newcomer Facing Brutal Label Entering 2025 NFL Season
MORE: Houston Texans' Unsuspecting Defender Lands 'Superstar' Prediction