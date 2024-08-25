Houston Texans Urged to Cut Wide Receiver
The end of the NFL preseason is here and teams are now switching gears to solidify a 53-man roster. With this, there are plenty of front offices having to make tough decisions regarding their rosters.
For the Houston Texans, that problem with trimming the roster might come down to who to cut out of the wide receiver room. Nico Collins, Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell are an elite three-headed monster, but what does the depth look like?
Now, it's hard to name a WR4 after preseason, with the battle being a close one, but one wide receiver is going to get cut ahead of the regular season. Bleacher Report's David Kenyon believes Noah Brown is the wide receiver the Texans should move on from.
"The talent in the Texans' receiving corps is a good problem, but it's a problem nonetheless. They simply can't keep everyone," Kenyon wrote. "Stefon Diggs, Nico Collins and Tank Dell aren't going anywhere, but there are rational arguments to release Noah Brown, John Metchie III or Robert Woods—particularly if you believe Xavier Hutchinson has earned a spot. Metchie's upside and Woods' veteran presence could persuade Houston to move on from Brown."
Now, it seems as if Metchie might be the perfect WR4 in Houston. He flashed starter-level talent. Woods is a proven talent, and Hutchinson is an intruiging option to get real snaps. That would leave Brown as the odd man out.
A choice between cutting Brown and Woods wouldn't be easy, as it seems the other two have earned their spot on the regular season roster. However, they are depth, and with Metchie and Hutchinson capable of playing regular snaps, making the "wrong" choice wouldn't exactly hurt the team too badly. At the end of the day, they're all capable of helping the Texans out when the starters need a breather.
